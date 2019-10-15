5 years ago — 2014
Luke Hanson is named interim executive director for the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
10 years ago — 2009
West-central Wisconsin bank officials are on the alert after four bank robberies in the past three months, two in Eau Claire, one in Hudson and one in Ridgeland.
20 years ago — 1999
A U.S. military plane takes off from the South Pole with an American doctor who was stranded for five months with a lump in her breast.
35 years ago — 1984
South African Anglican Bishop Desmond Tutu wins the Nobel Peace Prize for leading the fight against apartheid.