5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport officials are looking for a new restaurant operator after the Farm on Starr Restaurant & Bar closes after 1½ years.
10 years ago — 2009
The Weyerhaeuser and Chetek school districts clear the final hurdle to merging as residents overwhelmingly approve a consolidation referendum.
20 years ago — 1999
U.S. Rep. David Obey, D-Wausau, objects to legislation that would allow banks, insurance companies and stock brockerages to merge.
35 years ago — 1984
A six-month sting operation by federal agents and the Eau Claire Police Department culminates in 41 arrests and the recovery of 177 stolen guns.