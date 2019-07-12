5 years ago — 2014
UW-Eau Claire All-American runner Matt Scott wins the Water Street Mile with a record time of 4 minutes, 14.9 seconds.
10 years ago — 2009
Attendance at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair was up 15 to 20 percent over 2008, first-year Executive Director Rusty Volk says.
20 years ago — 1999
The Department of Natural Resources orders Chippewa Falls residents to boil their water after finding coliform bacteria in it.
35 years ago — 1984
Russell O. Horn, director of the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, will resign to take a job with the state Department of Public Instruction.