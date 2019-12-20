5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire County is in the market for a new administrator after J. Thomas McCarty accepts the city administrator position in Stillwater, Minn.
10 years ago — 2009
Actress Brittany Murphy, who rose to stardom in the film “8 Mile,” dies of what appears to be natural causes at the age of 32.
20 years ago — 1999
The collapse of a construction crane at Miller Park, the Milwaukee Brewers’ new stadium, is voted the year’s top news story in Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1984
State Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, is appointed chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Health and Human Services committee.