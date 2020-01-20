5 years ago — 2015
Zach Halmstad, majority partner in Pablo Properties, discusses the ownership group’s $16 million renovation of the former Ramada Convention Center at 205 S. Barstow St., which is expected to reopen as The Lismore later in the year.
10 years ago — 2010
Fall Creek basketball player Matt Dickinsen is recovering after dislocating two vertebrae when he fell backward into a television camera operator during a freak accident during a game against Altoona.
20 years ago — 2000
The Green Bay Packers unveil renovation plans for Lambeau Field, including moving the team’s hall of fame to the stadium.
35 years ago — 1985
About 150 abortion-rights opponents march in Eau Claire to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.