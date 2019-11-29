5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Memorial senior quarterback Ben Everhart is named the 2014 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football player of the year.
10 years ago — 2009
Black River Falls native Jeff Pugh settles into his new job as warden of the Stanley Correctional Institution.
20 years ago — 1999
Protestant and Catholic Cabinet ministers begin their new posts under Northern Ireland’s new multiparty government.
35 years ago — 1984
A California health economist predicts most future health care consumers will cover their costs via health maintenance organizations.