5 years ago — 2015
Gary and Helen Larson of Menomonie discuss their shrine to the Green Bay Packers, a basement packed with hundreds of photos and other memorabilia.
10 years ago — 2010
Even after a complaint from a citizen, the Eau Claire County Board likely will continue to say a prayer before each meeting.
20 years ago — 2000
America Online will acquire Time Warner for $166 billion in the biggest corporate merger ever.
35 years ago — 1985
A hearing is scheduled in Ladysmith for Rusk County Judge Donald J. Sterlinske, who faces seven judicial misconduct charges.