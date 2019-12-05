5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire is the coldest city in Wisconsin and the 11th coldest in the U.S., according to average winter temperatures tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Climactic Data Center.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire school district officials hope to use federal stimulus dollars to pay for $1 million in remodeling projects and equipment at 10 schools.
20 years ago — 1999
Hopes fade that NASA will be able to contact the Mars Polar Lander or its two probes.
35 years ago — 1984
The stockholders of Eau Claire’s Walter Brewing Co. vote to sell the brewery to Michael Healy, an Illinois businessman.