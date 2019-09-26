5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Falls City Council President Bill Hicks, 64, resigns his council seat because he has moved out of the city.
10 years ago — 2009
About 2,500 people are served at the 53rd annual Paul Bunyan Flapjack Feed at Memorial High School.
20 years ago — 1999
Former Vice President Dan Quayle withdraws from the campaign for the 2000 Republican presidential nomination.
35 years ago — 1984
Author Kurt Vonnegut Jr. tells a UW-River Falls audience that a group like Alcoholics Anonymous should be created for “compulsive war preparers.”