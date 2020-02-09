5 years ago — 2015
“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson will perform a free show at UW-Stout in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center.
10 years ago — 2010
The Washington Town Board approves a resolution supporting a downtown Eau Claire County Jail instead of building it near the Highway 93/Interstate 94 interchange.
20 years ago — 2000
An investigation by Altoona city officials into the Fire Department finds that part-time firefighters were paid for attending social events, filling pop machines and watching hockey games.
35 years ago — 1985
A group of Clark County farmers proposes shifting $1.2 billion off state property tax rolls and onto the income tax.