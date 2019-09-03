5 years ago — 2014
A St. Paul woman pleads no contest to a felony count of arson for starting a fire the previous year that destroyed the REACH, Inc. building in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
Two Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies responded properly when they shot and wounded a 44-year-old man during a standoff at a town of Ludington home, Sheriff Ron Cramer says.
20 years ago — 1999
New computers with internet capabilities will be installed at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
35 years ago — 1984
Astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery use a robotic arm to dislodge a block of ice from the ship’s side.