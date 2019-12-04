5 years ago — 2014
Hmong students from Wisconsin and Minnesota plan a peaceful rally in Durand to protest the beating of a Hmong hunter by a Pepin County resident.
10 years ago — 2009
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire at 220 S. Barstow St. prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary; it has welcomed about 240,000 visitors since it opened on Dec. 9, 2004.
20 years ago — 1999
The Consumer Electronics Association says the DVD player is the fastest-selling consumer electronics device ever.
35 years ago — 1984
Eau Claire County Administrator Ronald Wampler supports the creation of a tax increment financing district to pay for bonds to build the new Oakwood Hills Mall.