5 years ago — 2014
A new Chippewa Valley VA Clinic expected to serve more than 4,000 veterans annually opens in the Chippewa Mall in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
Forty-one vehicles are towed during the past week from Third Ward neighborhoods to allow city of Eau Claire street sweepers to pick up leaves and other debris.
20 years ago — 1999
Inmates begin arriving at the state’s new Supermax prison in Boscobel, which will hold inmates who persist in violent behavior while locked up.
35 years ago — 1984
The 1984 Louisiana World Exposition ends in New Orleans; the event, which began in May, lost $100 million.