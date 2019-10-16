5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire school district will receive the biggest state aid reduction among Wisconsin’s 424 school districts — down $2.34 million or 3.98 percent — thanks to lower enrollment and climbing property values.
10 years ago — 2009
The year’s projected federal deficit of $1.42 trillion is more than $4,700 for every man, woman and child in the United States.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire County arrest warrants soon will be posted on the internet.
35 years ago — 1984
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, debates his Democratic challenger Charles Dahl in Eau Claire.