5 years ago — 2015
Gov. Scott Walker announces $15 million in his state budget proposal for the Confluence Project in downtown Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin schools would have to teach how to properly use birth control as part of sex education classes under a bill passed by the Legislature.
20 years ago — 2000
Menards home improvement company plans to phase out the sale of wood from “old growth” forests.
35 years ago — 1985
Declining farm prices and high interest rates have caused a “state of emergency” in farm country, Capitol protestors say.