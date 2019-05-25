5 years ago — 2014
UW-Whitewater advances to the Division III national championship baseball game; the Warhawks went on to win in the finale, earning national crowns in baseball, football and men’s basketball in the same academic year.
10 years ago — 2009
The annual Dunn County Dairy Breakfast will be held at Windmill Dairy near Colfax.
20 years ago — 1999
A producer and two photographers from the television show “America’s Most Wanted” are in Menomonie to film an episode regarding a missing copy of the movie “Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace.”
35 years ago — 1984
Tests fail to turn up any problems with a soft drink an Eau Claire man said burned his mouth and tongue, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.