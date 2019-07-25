5 years ago — 2014
James Knutson will replace Guy Brown, who resigned from the post, as head coach of the Regis/McDonell hockey team.
10 years ago — 2009
A Weston man accused of killing his daughter by praying instead of seeking lifesaving medical help considered her illness “a test of his faith,” a prosecutor tells jurors.
20 years ago — 1999
Former Milwaukee Brewer Robin Yount is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
35 years ago — 1984
Luther Hospital officials announce a proposal to purchase a nuclear magnetic resonance scanner jointly with Sacred Heart Hospital.