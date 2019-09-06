5 years ago — 2014
Jim McConnell of Eau Claire earns the Chippewa Valley Jefferson Award for his volunteer work with Literacy Volunteers-Chippewa Valley and other organizations.
10 years ago — 2009
Heath and Angela Tille of River Falls celebrate a homecoming when doctors release the last two of their 2-month-old quintuplets from the hospital.
20 years ago — 1999
An error in a legal notice published in the Leader-Telegram could cause an annexation from the town of Hallie to the city of Eau Claire to be thrown out.
35 years ago — 1984
The civilian unemployment rate for the U.S. in August is 7.5 percent, the Labor Department reports.