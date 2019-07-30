5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire native Adria (King) Ramos discusses the recent release of her debut album, “Mercury.”
10 years ago — 2009
The White House is reviewing its “cash for clunkers” program amid concerns the $1 billion budget for rebates for new auto purchases may have been exhausted in only a week.
20 years ago — 1999
Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded phone conversations with Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, is indicted for wiretapping.
35 years ago — 1984
Seventy-nine hostages are rescued after officers kill two men who hijacked a Venezuelan airliner.