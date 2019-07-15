5 years ago — 2014
Amanda Brenden of Eau Claire is featured in a new round of national anti-smoking ads from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
10 years ago — 2009
Members of the Weyerhaeuser and Chetek school boards vote unanimously to merge the two districts.
20 years ago — 1999
Eight area residents, including World War II veterans, fly from Minneapolis to Eau Claire on two vintage bombers, a B-17 and a B-24.
35 years ago — 1984
A “Diaper Derby” for crawling babies is a new feature at the Cricket Country Run in Fall Creek.