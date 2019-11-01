5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire native Greg Dick is inducted into the state golf Hall of Fame.
10 years ago — 2009
After two days on the run, authorities arrest the third and final man suspected to have participated in robbing the Dairyland State Bank in Exeland.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire school board votes unanimously to buy Lee Street Park from the city to build a new school.
35 years ago — 1984
Eau Claire County Judge Thomas Barland receives the annual Samaritan Club award from Luther Hospital for contributions to the community and hospital.