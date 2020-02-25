5 years ago — 2015
JAMF Software is named development of the year by Downtown Eau Claire Inc.
10 years ago — 2010
If an area bank hadn’t notified Eau Claire County about pending wire transfers just hours before they were scheduled to go through, about $800,000 of taxpayer money would have been lost to Russian computer hackers.
20 years ago — 2000
Warm weather and rain force organizers to cancel the American Birkebeiner for the first time in the ski race’s 28-year history.
35 years ago — 1985
Twenty Wisconsin lawmakers visit Washington, D.C., to seek more aid for farmers.