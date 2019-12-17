5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker addresses mining and tuition issues during an appearance at Heartland Aviation at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
10 years ago — 2009
State conservation officials should re-evaluate their deer population formulas and stop encouraging hunters to kill antlerless deer, hunters and lawmakers say during a Capitol hearing.
20 years ago — 1999
Memorial High School principal Tim Leibham changes his mind and will allow the school’s Jazz Ensemble I to compete for a spot at the Essentially Ellington Festival in New York.
35 years ago — 1984
A 91-year-old woman is asked to move out of the Rusk County Memorial Nursing Home in Ladysmith because she’s too healthy to live there.