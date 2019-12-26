5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire native Jake McCabe, a defenseman for the Buffalo Sabres professional hockey team, is named the Leader-Telegram’s male athlete of the year.
10 years ago — 2009
The robberies of six western Wisconsin banks over 22 days in October is voted the top news event for 2009 by the Leader-Telegram editorial staff.
20 years ago — 1999
President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment trial is voted the top U.S. news story of 1999.
35 years ago — 1984
Economists predict the 1985 federal budget deficit will be the biggest in history at $340 billion.