5 years ago — 2014
Madison’s Gabe Burdulis Band wins the state high school music competition Launchpad; Rewind Society (Eau Claire Regis), Fictional Forever (Eau Claire North) and Bleeding Ink (Chippewa Falls) had advanced to the finals.
10 years ago — 2009
Northwoods Brewpub & Grill relaunches Walter’s beer under the original name.
20 years ago — 1999
Russian troops roll into Kosovo, defying an understanding with NATO they wouldn’t enter the province alone.
35 years ago — 1984
Three firms, including Amoco, seek leases to search for oil deposits in Barron, Polk, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Ashland, Iron and Bayfield counties.