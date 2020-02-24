5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire County gets its first deputy district attorney, Fall Creek native Peter Rindal.
10 years ago — 2010
State wildlife officials reeling from hunter frustration and distrust announce a $2 million project to better track Wisconsin’s deer population.
20 years ago — 2000
Ann Lydecker, a college administrator in Massachusetts, will become the next chancellor at UW-River Falls.
35 years ago — 1985
The American Birkebeiner ski race in Hayward goes on despite the departure of its founder, Tony Wise, who lost control of the race the previous year in bankruptcy court.