5 years ago — 2014

Cherry Starr, wife of former Green Bay Packers great and Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr, says her husband is recovering from two strokes and a mild heart attack.

10 years ago — 2009

Demand for a new state insurance program offering coverage for poor, uninsured adults is so strong that enrollment will be frozen and new applicants will go on a waiting list.

20 years ago — 1999

Authorities suspect chemicals may have caused a fire that seriously injured three Markquart Motors workers.

35 years ago — 1984

President Ronald Reagan and challenger Walter Mondale will hold their first debate.