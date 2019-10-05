5 years ago — 2014
Cherry Starr, wife of former Green Bay Packers great and Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr, says her husband is recovering from two strokes and a mild heart attack.
10 years ago — 2009
Demand for a new state insurance program offering coverage for poor, uninsured adults is so strong that enrollment will be frozen and new applicants will go on a waiting list.
20 years ago — 1999
Authorities suspect chemicals may have caused a fire that seriously injured three Markquart Motors workers.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan and challenger Walter Mondale will hold their first debate.