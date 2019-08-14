5 years ago — 2014
The Main Street of Menomonie board of directors announces the selection of a new executive director, Brenna Long.
10 years ago — 2009
The Community Table prepares to open its new location at 320 Putnam St. near Banbury Place.
20 years ago — 1999
Theater owners report the film “The Blair Witch Project” is causing some moviegoers to vomit because of its jerky camera movements.
35 years ago — 1984
A state Department of Development official tells an Altoona audience that he’s never worked in a city of that size that has virtually no downtown area.