5 years ago — 2014
Former UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Colin Walsh and Will Jefferson help Firish win the men’s title at the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Eau Claire; Amy Peterson-Foss, Deanna Gilane, Jenna Novak and Kelsey Resch of Eau Claire Sports Center take the women’s title.
10 years ago — 2009
The federal government’s annual budget deficit tops $1 trillion with three months still to go in the fiscal year.
20 years ago — 1999
Smoldering embers from fireworks and a lack of smoke detectors are blamed for a fire that kills five people in Pierce County.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic vice presidential running mate Geraldine Ferraro challenges Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush to a debate.