5 years ago — 2014
Brad Schimel, a Republican candidate for the state attorney general position, accepts an endorsement from the National Rife Association during a visit to Lake Hallie.
10 years ago — 2009
Douglas Sidie, 40, who killed his ex-wife, Alisha Rowlee Sidie, 27, outside their home in 2008 in Jackson County, receives a mandatory life prison sentence.
20 years ago — 1999
President Bill Clinton is expected to sign a record $8.7 billion bailout of the farm economy, despite concerns about the way the money will be distributed.
35 years ago — 1984
Under a new rule, the local humane association won’t allow dogs to be adopted if they are to be kept outside.