5 years ago — 2014
New for Wisconsin in 2014, crossbow deer hunting licenses are available for any qualified hunter to purchase; previously, only disabled hunters could use a crossbow under the authority of an archer license.
10 years ago — 2009
After more than two years of planning, fundraising and building, the Menomonie Dog Park has opened on Brickyard Road.
20 years ago — 1999
Next month’s AirVenture air show in Oshkosh will feature a fly-by to honor John F. Kennedy Jr. and two other pilots killed in accidents.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire City Council votes to create public safety officer positions; they will provide both police and fire protection on the south side.