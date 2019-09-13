5 years ago — 2014
Former state legislator and WEAU-TV anchor-reporter Rob Kreibich is named executive director for the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
10 years ago — 2009
State Rep. Kitty Rhoades, R-Hudson, and Sen. Pat Kreitlow, D-Chippewa Falls, are named to a state panel charged with investigating the state’s recent information technology failures.
20 years ago — 1999
Donald Trump says he may run for president as a Reform Party candidate out of respect for Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.
35 years ago — 1984
Actress Janet Gaynor, who won the first-ever best actress Academy Award in 1929, dies at the age of 77.