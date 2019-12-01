5 years ago — 2014
Stanley Police Chief Russell Kollmansberger, who replaced Roy Fredrickson in 2011, announces he’ll resign his post to take a different law enforcement job in the state.
10 years ago — 2009
About $9 million in recent track improvements will allow Union Pacific Railroad to increase the speed limit of its trains to 50 mph on nearly 26 miles of its rail line between Eau Claire and Fairchild.
20 years ago — 1999
National Presto Industries President Maryjo Cohen dismisses a critical report by a stockbrokers group about her company as “speculative, unrealistic and wildly conjectural.”
35 years ago — 1984
After losing control of the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race from Cable to Hayward, founder Tony Wise wants to create a similar event in Minnesota.