5 years ago — 2014
Bremer Bank announces a new branch to be located on vacant land at the southeast corner of Oakwood Hills Parkway and Damon Street in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
Air in Eau Claire taverns is 95 percent cleaner since the city’s smoking ban took effect in July, according to a report by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson is in Chippewa Falls for the groundbreaking of the East Bridge project, which will cross the Chippewa River.
35 years ago — 1984
National business leaders worry looming budget deficits could send the U.S. back into a recession by 1986.