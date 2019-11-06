5 years ago — 2014
Teresa Flach, 28, of Eau Claire reflects on attending at least one game at each of the 30 Major League ballparks.
10 years ago — 2009
The nation’s unemployment rate rocketed to 10.2 percent in October, the highest since early 1983.
20 years ago — 1999
North High School creates a committee to examine test score issues; the school’s scores have lagged behind Memorial High School’s for 37 years.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan wins 49 states in a landslide re-election victory over Democrat Walter Mondale of Minnesota.