5 years ago — 2014

Teresa Flach, 28, of Eau Claire reflects on attending at least one game at each of the 30 Major League ballparks.

10 years ago — 2009

The nation’s unemployment rate rocketed to 10.2 percent in October, the highest since early 1983.

20 years ago — 1999

North High School creates a committee to examine test score issues; the school’s scores have lagged behind Memorial High School’s for 37 years.

35 years ago — 1984

President Ronald Reagan wins 49 states in a landslide re-election victory over Democrat Walter Mondale of Minnesota.