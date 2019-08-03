5 years ago — 2014
Sought-after Eau Claire Regis basketball player Billy Wampler commits to playing for NCAA Division I Drake University in Iowa.
10 years ago — 2009
Chapman Lake in Stanley is being drained so a new dam can be installed to replace one built in 1926.
20 years ago — 1999
Luther Hospital will raise its rates for the second time in a year because of reduced Medicare reimbursement by the federal government.
35 years ago — 1984
Mary Lou Retton scores a perfect “10” on the vault and earns the women’s all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.