5 years ago — 2014
Grace Lutheran Foundation plans to replace its nearly half-century-old Syverson Lutheran Home in Eau Claire in summer 2016 with a new three-building rehab facility and senior living complex in Altoona.
10 years ago — 2009
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission votes 4-2 to switch passenger service to SkyWest Airlines, which would direct flights to Chicago; direct daily flights on Delta to the Twin Cities would end.
20 years ago — 1999
The corporate policies of Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries are being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Maryjo Cohen tells shareholders.
35 years ago — 1984
The Nigerian government will provide funds to keep 17 Nigerian students at UW-Stout.