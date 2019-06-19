5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Valley Technical College announces plans to build a $10.3 million Energy Education Center.
10 years ago — 2009
A River Falls woman gives birth to quintuplets in a Minnesota hospital.
20 years ago — 1999
Horror author Stephen King is struck by a van and seriously injured while walking near his home in Maine.
35 years ago — 1984
Assistant District Attorney Ruth Bachman files a grievance against District Attorney Rodney Zemke because he wouldn’t let her attend a continuing education program.