5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz is criticized by many in the legal community after he made comments during an Oct. 24 meeting at which he compared improving intake court to Nazi Germany by showing photographs of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where more than 1 million people died during World War II.
10 years ago — 2009
More than $129 million of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds have been designated for 12 west-central Wisconsin counties and will be spent on projects such as public housing, road repairs, preserving government jobs and food for the needy.
20 years ago — 1999
State Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, supports a proposed expansion by Ashley Furniture into a wetland near Arcadia.
35 years ago — 1984
Two men are cited with disorderly conduct for burning tires in Eau Claire’s Shawtown neighborhood on Halloween.