5 years ago — 2015
The Chippewa Falls City Council determines that tax increment financing districts will provide financial assistance for projects at two local malls — Chippewa Commons and Northridge Center.
10 years ago — 2010
A member of the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union opposes the fact that a memorial for deceased deputy Jason Zunker on the grounds of the Chippewa County Courthouse displays a Christian message.
20 years ago — 2000
Federal budget surpluses for the next decade could be up to $800 billion larger than the previous year’s $3 trillion estimate.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan announces that his chief of staff, James Baker, and his treasury secretary, Donald Regan, are switching jobs.