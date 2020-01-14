5 years ago — 2015
Menomonie Market Food Co-op receives a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
10 years ago — 2010
Acclaimed local musician Justin Vernon and his brother, Nate, are among four bidders for a vacant building at 2 S. Barstow St. in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2000
Todd Chaney will soon begin full-time duties as the city of Altoona’s first public safety director.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Supreme Court rules that school officials don’t need court-approved warrants or probable cause before searching students.