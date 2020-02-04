5 years ago — 2015

Nearly 243,000 people in Wisconsin hold a permit to carry a concealed gun, according to a state Department of Justice report after the third full year following legislative approval of the concealed carry law.

10 years ago — 2010

After contentious debate, a UW System Board of Regents committee recommends a surcharge that will add $1,200 to UW-Eau Claire differential tuition over the next four years.

20 years ago — 2000

Eau Claire school district officials unveil steps to improve the test-score gap between the city’s two public high schools.

35 years ago — 1985

The FBI is investigating a man who used a phony name and credentials to get teaching jobs at UW-Eau Claire and elsewhere.