5 years ago — 2015
Nearly 243,000 people in Wisconsin hold a permit to carry a concealed gun, according to a state Department of Justice report after the third full year following legislative approval of the concealed carry law.
10 years ago — 2010
After contentious debate, a UW System Board of Regents committee recommends a surcharge that will add $1,200 to UW-Eau Claire differential tuition over the next four years.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire school district officials unveil steps to improve the test-score gap between the city’s two public high schools.
35 years ago — 1985
The FBI is investigating a man who used a phony name and credentials to get teaching jobs at UW-Eau Claire and elsewhere.