5 years ago — 2014
Altoona’s Gabby Curtis and Chippewa Falls McDonell’s Thomas Longbella win their divisions at the PGA Wisconsin Section Junior Championship golf tournament in Milwaukee.
10 years ago — 2009
Pop superstar Michael Jackson dies of a heart attack at age 50, and actress Farrah Fawcett succumbs to cancer at age 62.
20 years ago — 1999
The Clinton administration is considering creating a Medicare drug benefit for senior citizens.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire County Towns Association votes to withdraw from the county library system.