5 years ago — 2014
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey visits Eau Claire for autograph sessions and as a featured guest at a Junior Achievement golf outing.
10 years ago — 2009
A 4-year-old Pepin boy is hospitalized and in good condition after a vehicle crash and underwater rescue in Buffalo County.
20 years ago — 1999
UW-Eau Claire graduate Mary-Louise Kurey of Brookfield will compete as Miss Wisconsin in the Miss America pageant in September.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro releases details of her family’s finances in an attempt to quell concerns about her husband’s tax returns.