5 years ago — 2014
It’s announced that Toby Keith, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts will join Keith Urban as headliners at the 2015 Country Fest in rural Cadott.
10 years ago — 2009
An Army psychiatrist opens fire at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas, killing 12 people and wounding 31 others.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire officials are researching an ordinance that would ban smoking in restaurants.
35 years ago — 1984
The Federal Elections Commission estimates the final combined cost of the presidential, House and Senate races will top $1 billion for the first time.