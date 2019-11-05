5 years ago — 2014

It’s announced that Toby Keith, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts will join Keith Urban as headliners at the 2015 Country Fest in rural Cadott.

10 years ago — 2009

An Army psychiatrist opens fire at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas, killing 12 people and wounding 31 others.

20 years ago — 1999

Eau Claire officials are researching an ordinance that would ban smoking in restaurants.

35 years ago — 1984

The Federal Elections Commission estimates the final combined cost of the presidential, House and Senate races will top $1 billion for the first time.