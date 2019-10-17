5 years ago — 2014
A prominent Eau Claire businessman, John Torgerson, is found guilty of issuing financial notes to a large number of investors without having proper information filed with the state and misleading investors about those securities.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Eau Claire senior tight end Brett Schreiner catches six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half, to help the Blugolds beat UW-Platteville 34-26 in the homecoming football game at Carson Park.
20 years ago — 1999
A man who set a shotgun booby trap at his Barron County cabin is sentenced to six months in jail after the device woulds a would-be burglar.
35 years ago — 1984
A study recommends that a new $1.4 million Eau Claire Transit bus garage be built.