5 years ago — 2014
A large state aid reduction to the Eau Claire school district combined with a substantial state aid boost to Wisconsin’s technical colleges and slightly larger tax credits mean a bit smaller 2015 tax bill for most city of Eau Claire residents.
10 years ago — 2009
Menomonie High School quarterback Kasey Kruse is the Leader-Telegram’s annual All-Northwest Football Player of the Year.
20 years ago — 1999
Green Bay Packers officials plan to meet with state lawmakers about financing for a new football stadium or renovation of Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1984
Public reaction is mostly negative at an Eau Claire Landmarks Commission hearing about a proposed Third Ward Historic Landmark District.