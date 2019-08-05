5 years ago — 2014
UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag announce a family foundation donation valued at $10 million for a major sports center at the university.
10 years ago — 2009
Health care legislation before Congress would allow a new government-sponsored insurance plan to cover abortions.
20 years ago — 1999
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is sentenced to three years in prison for violating his probation on a drug conviction.
35 years ago — 1984
The U.S. foreign trade deficit hits a record $26.3 billion in the second quarter.