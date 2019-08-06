5 years ago — 2014
Tamara Fanjoy of Eau Claire discusses Simply Checking In, a business she started to help elderly people with their finances.
10 years ago — 2009
A final report indicates there was a 70 to 80 percent probability that a private plane encountered icing before it crashed five miles north of Menomonie on Jan. 30, killing the three people on board.
20 years ago — 1999
The Navy will christen a ship named after slain Korean War hero Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. of Jackson County.
35 years ago — 1984
Comedian Bill Cosby will star in a new NBC sitcom.