5 years ago — 2015
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., joined President Barack Obama and others in walking across the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Ala.
10 years ago — 2010
A forum will be held in Eau Claire to discuss two bills that would legalize the sale of unpasteurized milk.
20 years ago — 2000
The state announces it will lease a privately built prison in Stanley; the Senate still must approve the plan.
35 years ago — 1985
The government of India has appointed a Minneapolis law firm to represent it in a lawsuit against Union Carbide over a December deadly gas leak in Bhopal.